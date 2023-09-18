Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Raised to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GPEAF. HSBC lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 520 ($6.51) to GBX 442 ($5.53) in a research report on Monday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 625 ($7.82) in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Great Portland Estates to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GPEAF

Great Portland Estates Trading Up 1.4 %

About Great Portland Estates

Shares of OTCMKTS GPEAF opened at $4.99 on Thursday. Great Portland Estates has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

(Get Free Report)

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.5 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.