Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,555 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($19.65) to GBX 1,555 ($19.46) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Energean Price Performance
Shares of EERGF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Energean has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.85.
About Energean
