Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF) PT Lowered to GBX 1,555 at Berenberg Bank

Energean (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,570 ($19.65) to GBX 1,555 ($19.46) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Energean Price Performance

Shares of EERGF opened at $14.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.36. Energean has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $18.85.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

