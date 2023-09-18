Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF) Raised to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Derwent London (OTCMKTS:DWVYF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DWVYF. Barclays dropped their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,200 ($27.53) to GBX 2,040 ($25.53) in a report on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC downgraded Derwent London from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th.

Get Derwent London alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DWVYF

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

Shares of DWVYF stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. Derwent London has a 1-year low of $24.44 and a 1-year high of $26.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.44 and a 200 day moving average of $29.09.

(Get Free Report)

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.