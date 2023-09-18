Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Raised to “Hold” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ASBFY. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Associated British Foods in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Associated British Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $1,900.00.
Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.
