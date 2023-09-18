B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) PT Raised to GBX 645 at Berenberg Bank

B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 640 ($8.01) to GBX 645 ($8.07) in a research report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMRRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered B&M European Value Retail from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays increased their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 565 ($7.07) to GBX 620 ($7.76) in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 600 ($7.51) to GBX 610 ($7.63) in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of B&M European Value Retail from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, B&M European Value Retail currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $625.00.

OTCMKTS BMRRY opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.16. B&M European Value Retail has a 12-month low of $12.74 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2979 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of stores under the B&M, Heron Foods, and B&M Express in the United Kingdom; and stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

