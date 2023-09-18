Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Bouygues Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BOUYF opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. Bouygues has a twelve month low of $25.01 and a twelve month high of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
About Bouygues
