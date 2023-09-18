Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.20 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$169.16.

CNR opened at C$157.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$154.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$157.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$144.71 and a one year high of C$175.39.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.97% and a net margin of 30.20%. The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.4575725 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

