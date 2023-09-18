Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) PT Lowered to C$8.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$9.00 to C$8.75 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$9.13.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$9.73 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$8.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.89. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.70 billion, a PE ratio of -18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.88.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$843.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$856.21 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a negative return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.7873377 EPS for the current year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -111.54%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

