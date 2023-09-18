StockNews.com Begins Coverage on AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ABC. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $200.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $189.36.

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ABC stock opened at $179.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $36.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.56. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $194.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.43.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 612.69% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $66.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 1,320,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.27, for a total value of $249,998,793.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,769,546 shares in the company, valued at $6,013,021,971.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 27,542 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.84, for a total transaction of $5,145,947.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,994,793.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,369,398 shares of company stock valued at $259,124,492 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 321.2% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 50.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

