Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Shares of CVR stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $32.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market cap of $17.48 million, a P/E ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $8.05 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is 102.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.88% of the company’s stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

