StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of PLM opened at $2.07 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.55.
PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
