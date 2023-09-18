StockNews.com Begins Coverage on PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Free Report) (TSE:POM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

PolyMet Mining Price Performance

Shares of PLM opened at $2.07 on Friday. PolyMet Mining has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM – Get Free Report) (TSE:POM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PolyMet Mining

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PolyMet Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in PolyMet Mining by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 44,540 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in PolyMet Mining in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and silver mineralization covering an area of approximately 5,980 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.