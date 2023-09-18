BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) a C$8.25 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$8.25 price target on First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FR opened at C$7.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51. The stock has a market cap of C$2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.10, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.50. First Majestic Silver has a 12 month low of C$6.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.04.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 25.46% and a negative return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of C$197.05 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.576507 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were issued a $0.007 dividend. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total transaction of C$84,400.00. 2.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

