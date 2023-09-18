Dollarama (TSE:DOL) PT Raised to C$105.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$105.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Dollarama and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollarama presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$97.54.

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$95.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$87.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$84.48. Dollarama has a 52 week low of C$74.36 and a 52 week high of C$96.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is 9.66%.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

