Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Increased to C$105.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$94.00 to C$105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$95.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Desjardins set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Dollarama and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dollarama from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$97.54.

Get Dollarama alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DOL

Dollarama Trading Down 0.7 %

Dollarama Announces Dividend

Shares of DOL opened at C$95.63 on Thursday. Dollarama has a 52-week low of C$74.36 and a 52-week high of C$96.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,949.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$87.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$84.48. The stock has a market cap of C$27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.66%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.