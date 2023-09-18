Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares lowered shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$32.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$45.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Laurentian Bank of Canada from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laurentian Bank of Canada currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.08.

TSE LB opened at C$32.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$39.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$34.61. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$28.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$48.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

