North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Increased to C$40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

North West (TSE:NWC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised North West from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. CIBC lowered their price target on North West from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on North West from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get North West alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on North West

North West Trading Down 0.5 %

North West Increases Dividend

North West stock opened at C$35.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.69. North West has a 12 month low of C$29.58 and a 12 month high of C$40.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from North West’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. North West’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

About North West

(Get Free Report)

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The Canadian operations comprises Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; solo market, a store in remote market; Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for North West Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North West and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.