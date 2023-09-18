Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target Raised to C$6.50 at Stifel Nicolaus

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TCW. TD Securities raised their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$4.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$5.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$4.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.64. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of C$2.66 and a twelve month high of C$5.33.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C$0.03. Trican Well Service had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 12.53%. The business had revenue of C$168.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$173.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Trican Well Service will post 0.6102564 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Trican Well Service’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

In related news, Senior Officer James Charles Rukin sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.60, for a total transaction of C$115,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

