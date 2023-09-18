WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Rating Increased to Speculative Buy at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a speculative buy rating in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$2.50 target price on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on WildBrain from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WildBrain currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.79.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
