Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Manitex International in a report on Monday, August 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Manitex International Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.34 million, a P/E ratio of -50.11 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.01. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $3.48 and a 1 year high of $6.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.00 million. Manitex International had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Manitex International will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,310 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manitex International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 995,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 16,250 shares in the last quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its position in Manitex International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 957,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after buying an additional 34,380 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its position in Manitex International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 419,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 38,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Manitex International during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.38% of the company’s stock.

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

