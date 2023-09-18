RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RDNT opened at $28.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.04 and a beta of 1.68. RadNet has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.29 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that RadNet will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RDNT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,924,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in RadNet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 117,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in RadNet by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in RadNet by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RadNet by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

