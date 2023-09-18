Flux Power’s (FLUX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FLUX stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.16. Flux Power has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $7.50.

In related news, Director Michael Johnson sold 9,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $38,888.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,380,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,740,854.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Flux Power by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 3,185,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 86,678 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Flux Power by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 50,826 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at $974,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Flux Power by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 183,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

