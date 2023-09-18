Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.20.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS opened at $7.55 on Thursday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $534.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average of $8.88.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 337.90% and a negative return on equity of 54.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aclaris Therapeutics

In related news, insider James Loerop acquired 14,705 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James Loerop bought 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, with a total value of $99,994.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 21,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,478.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.28, for a total transaction of $61,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,922.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

