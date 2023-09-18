Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Alkermes from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALKS

Alkermes Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ALKS opened at $29.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.87. Alkermes has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $33.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.93 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.40.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. Alkermes had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.57 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Alkermes

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 132.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 19,060 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.