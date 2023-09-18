Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $8.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior target price of $12.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on APPS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Roth Mkm cut shares of Digital Turbine from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine Price Performance

Shares of APPS opened at $6.89 on Thursday. Digital Turbine has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $692.58 million, a P/E ratio of -98.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.49.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $146.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Turbine news, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,264,560.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $211,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,739,654 shares in the company, valued at $12,264,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Turbine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 102.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 90.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.