Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $185.00 price target on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $150.41.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $138.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.99. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,153,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.2% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.