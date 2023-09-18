APA’s (APA) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APA. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of APA from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.43.

NASDAQ APA opened at $42.46 on Thursday. APA has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 3.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 117.05%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in APA in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quarry LP raised its position in APA by 2,535.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in APA by 35.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

