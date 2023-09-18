Yatra Online’s (YTRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Yatra Online Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.03 million, a PE ratio of -42.17 and a beta of 1.35. Yatra Online has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Yatra Online by 30,123.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Yatra Online during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 97,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Yatra Online by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 16,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages, and Other Services segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

