JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 6,000

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,440 ($68.08) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RIO. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 7,400 ($92.60) to GBX 6,800 ($85.10) in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.34) to GBX 6,300 ($78.84) in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,200 ($77.59) to GBX 6,000 ($75.08) in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,550 ($69.45) to GBX 5,500 ($68.83) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,200 ($77.59).

RIO opened at GBX 5,289 ($66.19) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.38, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,424.50 ($55.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,406 ($80.17). The firm has a market capitalization of £66.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,244.47, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,953.89 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 5,115.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 137.67 ($1.72) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,600.00%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

