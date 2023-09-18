Synthomer Stock to Reverse Split on Friday, September 22nd (OTCMKTS:SYYYF)

Synthomer plc (OTCMKTS:SYYYF – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 22nd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, September 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, September 22nd.

Synthomer Stock Performance

SYYYF stock opened at $0.86 on Monday. Synthomer has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 160 ($2.00) to GBX 140 ($1.75) in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Synthomer to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 90 ($1.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Synthomer from GBX 213 ($2.67) to GBX 187 ($2.34) in a report on Tuesday, June 13th.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, Acrylate Monomers, and Adhesive Technologies. The company offers adhesives, including PSA labels, packaging and specialty tapes, saturants, release coatings, wood working, wet glues, hygiene and contact adhesives, packaging and assembly hot melt adhesives; coatings products such as architectural, masonry, intumescent, metal, wood, soil releases, blinders, ink receptive, polyester for powder coatings, SYNTHOMER NX for coalescing agents, and SYNOLOX BEPF for glycol.

