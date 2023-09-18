NeurAxis, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NRXS) Quiet Period Set To Expire on September 18th

NeurAxis’ (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, September 18th. NeurAxis had issued 1,098,667 shares in its initial public offering on August 9th. The total size of the offering was $6,592,002 based on an initial share price of $6.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of NeurAxis in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NeurAxis alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NeurAxis

NeurAxis Price Performance

NeurAxis Company Profile

NeurAxis stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. NeurAxis has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $6.93.

(Get Free Report)

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NeurAxis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeurAxis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.