United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Price Target Cut to $30.00

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $31.50 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Community Banks’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded United Community Banks to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on United Community Banks from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Community Banks presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.80.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. United Community Banks has a 52-week low of $20.37 and a 52-week high of $39.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.63 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.08). United Community Banks had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company had revenue of $332.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Community Banks will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 34,750 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 4,676.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 335,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,431,000 after acquiring an additional 328,414 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at about $796,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in United Community Banks by 929.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,317 shares during the period. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

