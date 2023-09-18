CBL International Limited’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:BANL)

CBL International’s (NASDAQ:BANL – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, September 19th. CBL International had issued 3,325,000 shares in its IPO on March 23rd. The total size of the offering was $13,300,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

CBL International Price Performance

BANL stock opened at $1.44 on Monday. CBL International has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $21.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBL International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CBL International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CBL International Limited (NASDAQ:BANL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 13,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CBL International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CBL International

CBL International Limited, a fuel logistics company, provides vessel refueling solutions in Malaysia, Hong Kong, China, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers trade credit and arranges local physical delivery of marine fuel. It expedites vessel refueling between ship operators and local physical distributors/traders of marine fuel.

Featured Stories

