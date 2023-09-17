Quent Capital LLC Purchases 163 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,459,000 after purchasing an additional 127,093 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 177,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 46,756 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 95,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 382,232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.99 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $115.54 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $133.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The company had revenue of $15.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.91.

View Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.