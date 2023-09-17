Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 389 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lessened its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,450 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in Accenture by 12.7% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 97,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 10.7% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $377.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $316.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,064.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,653,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,916,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Leonardo Framil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.52, for a total transaction of $934,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,064.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Trading Down 1.3 %

ACN traded down $4.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $312.53. 3,339,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,004. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $330.43.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

