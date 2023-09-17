Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Sells 5,700 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV lessened its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. PayPal makes up about 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.29 and a 52-week high of $95.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

