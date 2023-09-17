CRA Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,639,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,919,840. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $222.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

