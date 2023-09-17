Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.13 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $145.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 67.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 38.10%. The business had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.91.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

