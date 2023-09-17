Capital CS Group LLC Takes $211,000 Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $13,479,060,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 71.7% during the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $370.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $373.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $348.25. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $387.98.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

