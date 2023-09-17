Peoples Financial Services CORP. Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 4,514.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA lifted its position in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $64.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,843,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,513,100. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.29 and a 12-month high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $68.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

