Bard Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,845 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MDT stock opened at $81.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $75.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.38, for a total value of $83,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,573 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,316.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,866 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,839 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on MDT. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. CL King assumed coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

