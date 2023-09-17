Baker Boyer National Bank Sells 1,038 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baker Boyer National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. First Community Trust NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

VOO traded down $5.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $408.74. 4,004,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $411.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.01. The company has a market cap of $327.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $319.87 and a 12-month high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

