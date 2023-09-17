Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $18,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,784,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,072,021. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $94.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

