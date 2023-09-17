Willis Investment Counsel Has $30.60 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Willis Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 915,129 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 2.0% of Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Intel were worth $30,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $32,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $41,000. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.88. The stock had a trading volume of 68,881,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,218,934. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a negative net margin of 1.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -227.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INTC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

