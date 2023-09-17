Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 30,159 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $17,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its holdings in Intel by 43.7% in the first quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 11.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,754,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $155,319,000 after purchasing an additional 483,917 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $12,023,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,881,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,218,934. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.23. The stock has a market cap of $158.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.26%.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

