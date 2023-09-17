Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV Has $1.29 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 22.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 0.1% of Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 23,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $576,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 7,426 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PYPL opened at $64.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $95.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of PayPal from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.03.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

