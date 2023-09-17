Baker Boyer National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Boyer National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,880 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 0.4% of Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 1.0 %

NKE traded down $0.93 on Friday, hitting $96.26. 10,467,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,550,261. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $104.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.71.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.28.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

