The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Baker Boyer National Bank

Baker Boyer National Bank lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Boeing by 3.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,441 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 3,475 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $208.11. 4,670,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $243.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $223.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.03. The stock has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

