Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $5.37 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,442 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,950,526 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,636,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682,272 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,071.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,592,100 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $550,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,050.3% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,735,800 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $368,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,900 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:BA traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $208.11. 4,670,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,131. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $223.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.03. The company has a market cap of $125.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 1.43. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $120.99 and a 12-month high of $243.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.