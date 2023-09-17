Orser Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Orser Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $193.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.43. The company has a market cap of $128.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.03. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.07.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

