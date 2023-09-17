Peoples Financial Services CORP. Purchases 56 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after acquiring an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 207.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,348,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,485,238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,582,775 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,988,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,157,903,000 after acquiring an additional 107,890 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,694,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,680,000 after acquiring an additional 283,105 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded down $5.16 on Friday, reaching $408.74. 4,004,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,780,192. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $422.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $411.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

